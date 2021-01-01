Oppo Reno 2 Display 71 Performance 56 Battery 79 Camera 70 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 462 USD

71 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.08% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% PWM 260 Hz Response time 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 504 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.08%

56 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2572 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6998 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 535 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1633 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 214412 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 260632 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking - 189th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7 OS size 26 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:12 hr Watching videos (Player) 20:31 hr Talk (3G) 31:51 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 52nd place

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 2 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4992 x 3190 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

77 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 86.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 462 USD SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

