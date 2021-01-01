Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 2: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2
Display
71
Performance
56
Battery
79
Camera
70
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 462 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 2
71

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3%
PWM 260 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.08%
56

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2572
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1633
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
214412
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
260632
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7
OS size 26 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:31 hr
Talk (3G)
31:51 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 2
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4992 x 3190
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
77

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (39 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro or Oppo Reno 2
2. Apple iPhone 11 or Oppo Reno 2
3. Oppo Realme X2 or Oppo Reno 2
4. Oppo Reno 10x zoom or Oppo Reno 2
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Oppo Reno 2
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Oppo Reno 2
7. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Oppo Reno 2
8. Oppo Reno 3 or Oppo Reno 2
9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Oppo Reno 2
10. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Oppo Reno 2
11. Huawei P40 or Oppo Reno 2

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish