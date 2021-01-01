Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 2 Z: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 2 Z

Oppo Reno 2 Z
Display
72
Performance
50
Battery
75
Camera
64
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 2 Z
72

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
592 nits
67

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.1%
50

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 2 Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 970 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1974
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1524
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
218044
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6.1
OS size 20 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 2 Z
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", https://oppo.ru/reno2-z/ (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M0 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/8
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 2 Z may differ by country or region

