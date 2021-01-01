Oppo Reno 2 Z Display 72 Performance 50 Battery 75 Camera 64 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced August 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD

72 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 592 nits

67 Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%

50 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 2 Z in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock 970 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1974 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6054 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 407 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1524 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 218044 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking List - 212th place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM ColorOS 6.1 OS size 20 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:33 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 2 Z Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", https://oppo.ru/reno2-z/ (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI846 (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M0 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/8 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

