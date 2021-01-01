Oppo Reno 3
Display
Performance
54
Battery
75
Camera
77
NanoReview score
70
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 3
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|136 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P90
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2832
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7608
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating - 224th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7680 x 5760
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (body)
|0.716 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 3 may differ by country or region