Oppo Reno 3
Display
72
Performance
54
Battery
75
Camera
77
NanoReview score
70
Category Flagship
Announced December 2019
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 3
72

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 136 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
54

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 970 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2832
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7608
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
207988
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7
OS size 14 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
77

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 3
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2019
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (41 votes)

