Oppo Reno 3 Display 72 Performance 54 Battery 75 Camera 77 NanoReview score 70 Category Flagship Announced December 2019 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD

72 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 136 Hz Response time 7.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83%

54 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P90 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock 970 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2832 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7608 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 408 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1523 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 207988 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating - 224th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM ColorOS 7 OS size 14 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4025 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

77 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 3 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2019 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (body) 0.716 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 3 may differ by country or region