Oppo Reno 3 Pro Display 79 Performance 63 Battery 79 Camera 69 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced December 2019 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro

79 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 328 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 538 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

55 Design and build Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%

63 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2815 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7242 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 599 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1832 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 249792 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 327333 AnTuTu Android Ranking - 126th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM ColorOS 7 OS size 30 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4020 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:13 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:11 hr Talk (3G) 29:33 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 72nd place

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 3 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

84 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2019 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 3 Pro may differ by country or region