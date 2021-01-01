Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 3 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Display
79
Performance
63
Battery
79
Camera
69
NanoReview score
73
Category Flagship
Announced December 2019
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
79

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 328 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%
63

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2815
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7242
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
249792
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327333
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7
OS size 30 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
29:33 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 3 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
84

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2019
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 3 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (30 votes)

Competitors

1. Reno 3 Pro or Galaxy S10
2. Reno 3 Pro or P30 Pro
3. Reno 3 Pro or Honor 20 Pro
4. Reno 3 Pro or Reno 2
5. Reno 3 Pro or 7T Pro
6. Reno 3 Pro or Mi Note 10
7. Reno 3 Pro or Reno 3
8. Reno 3 Pro or Find X2
9. Reno 3 Pro or Realme X50 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish