Oppo Reno 4
Display
75
Performance
58
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 4
75
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
796 nits
53
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
58
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
262125
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores - 186th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4015 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
61
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 4 may differ by country or region