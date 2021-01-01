Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 4: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 4

Oppo Reno 4
Display
75
Performance
58
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 4
75

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
796 nits
53

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
58

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
262125
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 4
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (24 votes)

Competitors

1. Reno 4 vs Galaxy A71
2. Reno 4 vs Reno 3
3. Reno 4 vs Reno 3 Pro
4. Reno 4 vs Vivo X50
5. Reno 4 vs X50 Pro
6. Reno 4 vs OnePlus Nord

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish