Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 4 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 4 5G

Oppo Reno 4 5G
Display
72
Performance
60
Battery
76
Camera
58
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 4 5G
72

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
588 nits
75

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
60

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 4 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 625 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1755
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
323674
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 4 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX589 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network HSDPA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE 1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B32/B66/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42
5G support No
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 4 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Reno 3 or Reno 4 5G
2. Reno 3 Pro or Reno 4 5G
3. Galaxy S20 or Reno 4 5G
4. Find X2 Neo or Reno 4 5G
5. Reno 4 or Reno 4 5G
6. OnePlus Nord or Reno 4 5G
7. Reno 4 Pro or Reno 4 5G
8. Poco X3 NFC or Reno 4 5G
9. Reno 5 5G or Reno 4 5G
10. Reno 5 Pro 5G or Reno 4 5G
11. Find X3 Lite or Reno 4 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish