Oppo Reno 4 5G Display 72 Performance 60 Battery 76 Camera 58 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD

72 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 588 nits

75 Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

60 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 4 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 625 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 602 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1755 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 323674

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.2

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 4 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX589 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network HSDPA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE 1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B32/B66/B38/B39/B40/B41/B42 5G support No

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 4 5G may differ by country or region