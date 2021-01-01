Oppo Reno 4 Lite Display 75 Performance 50 Battery 75 Camera 63 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 4 Lite

75 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 592 nits

54 Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

50 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock 970 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 398 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1491 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 206353 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 225th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.2

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4015 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 4 Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE: B1/3/5/7/8 5G support No

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 312 USD SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 4 Lite may differ by country or region