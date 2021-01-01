Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 4 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 4 Lite

Oppo Reno 4 Lite
Display
75
Performance
50
Battery
75
Camera
63
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
75

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
592 nits
54

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
50

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 970 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1491
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
206353
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 4 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE: B1/3/5/7/8
5G support No
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 4 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (69 votes)

Write a comment

