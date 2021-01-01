Oppo Reno 4 Pro Display 84 Performance 59 Battery 76 Camera 76 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro

84 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 837 nits

67 Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

59 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 593 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 307385 AnTuTu Android Rating - 149th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.2

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:16 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:31 hr Talk (3G) 24:36 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 120th place

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 4 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 109 Video quality 101 Generic camera score 108

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 4 Pro may differ by country or region