Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 4 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Display
84
Performance
59
Battery
76
Camera
76
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro
84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
837 nits
67

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
59

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
307385
AnTuTu Android Rating - 149th place
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
24:36 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 4 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
109
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
108
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 4 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (17 votes)

Competitors

1. Reno 4 Pro and Realme 3 Pro
2. Reno 4 Pro and OnePlus 7T
3. Reno 4 Pro and Galaxy A71
4. Reno 4 Pro and Reno 3 Pro
5. Reno 4 Pro and Find X2 Pro
6. Reno 4 Pro and Vivo V19
7. Reno 4 Pro and Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4
9. Reno 4 Pro and Vivo X50
10. Reno 4 Pro and OnePlus Nord

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish