Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 5 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 5 5G

Oppo Reno 5 5G
Display
79
Performance
59
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 5 5G
79

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
592 nits
66

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
59

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 5 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
311692
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 5 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 5 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Oppo Reno 5 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Oppo Reno 5 5G
3. Huawei P30 Pro or Oppo Reno 5 5G
4. Apple iPhone 11 or Oppo Reno 5 5G
5. Oppo Reno 2 or Oppo Reno 5 5G
6. Oppo Reno 10x zoom or Oppo Reno 5 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Oppo Reno 5 5G
8. OnePlus Nord or Oppo Reno 5 5G
9. Oppo Reno 2 Z or Oppo Reno 5 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish