Oppo Reno 5 4G Display 82 Performance 60 Battery 77 Camera 61 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 5 4G

82 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 803 nits

48 Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 733 mm (28.86 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%

60 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 5 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 571 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1818 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 285192

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh Charge power 50 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (100% in 48 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 5 4G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 375 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 5 4G may differ by country or region