Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Display
85
Performance
79
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
78
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
85

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
796 nits
69

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.6%
79

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 0.512 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2709
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
484485
AnTuTu Rating - 51st place
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 5 Pro 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 5 Pro 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

