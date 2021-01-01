Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Display 85 Performance 79 Battery 85 Camera 65 NanoReview score 78 Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

85 Display Type OLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 796 nits

69 Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.6%

79 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77 L3 cache 0.512 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 778 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2709 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 484485 AnTuTu Rating - 51st place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4350 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 5 Pro 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 5 Pro 5G may differ by country or region