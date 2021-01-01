Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G Display 80 Performance 92 Battery 81 Camera 73 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G

80 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 498 nits

67 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%

92 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 873 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2995 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 581139

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 21 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region