Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G
Display
80
Performance
92
Battery
81
Camera
73
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G
80

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
498 nits
67

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.3%
92

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
873
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2995
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
581139
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 21 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Reno 3 Pro
2. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Reno 4
3. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and OnePlus Nord
4. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Reno 4 Pro
5. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 7 Pro
6. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Mi 10T
7. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Mi 10T Pro
8. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Realme X7 Pro
9. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Reno 5 5G
10. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and Mi 10i
11. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and V20 Pro
12. Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G and F17 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish