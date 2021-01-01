Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 6: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6
Display
83
Performance
59
Battery
77
Camera
61
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 6
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
763 nits
54

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
59

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1738
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh
Charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 6
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo X60 and Reno 6
2. Reno 5 Pro 5G and Reno 6
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Reno 6
4. Galaxy A52 and Reno 6
5. Poco F3 and Reno 6
6. Realme GT 5G and Reno 6
7. OnePlus 9R and Reno 6
8. 9 Pro and Reno 6
9. Mi 11 Lite and Reno 6
10. Mi 11X and Reno 6
11. Vivo V21 and Reno 6
12. Reno 5 4G and Reno 6
13. Reno 6 5G and Reno 6
14. Nord CE 5G and Reno 6
15. Realme X7 Max and Reno 6
16. Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6
17. Nord 2 5G and Reno 6
18. Realme GT Master Edition and Reno 6

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish