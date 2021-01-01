Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
Display
82
Performance
100
Battery
81
Camera
72
NanoReview score
84
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 480 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
82

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
605 nits
68

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.8%
100

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.3
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 2 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
63

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

