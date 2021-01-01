Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 480 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
605 nits
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.3
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 2 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region