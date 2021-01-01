Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G Display 82 Performance 100 Battery 81 Camera 72 NanoReview score 84 Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 480 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

82 Display Type OLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 605 nits

68 Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.8%

100 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.3

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 2 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 480 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region