Oppo Reno 6 Z
Display
69
Performance
60
Battery
78
Camera
57
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 6 Z
69
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
Max. Brightness
445 nits
62
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
60
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
331213
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
78
Battery
|Capacity
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
57
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 6 Z may differ by country or region