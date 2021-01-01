Oppo Reno 6 Z Display 69 Performance 60 Battery 78 Camera 57 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 6 Z

69 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Max. Brightness 445 nits

62 Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

60 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 6 Z in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 580 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1728 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 331213

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 6 Z Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 6 Z may differ by country or region