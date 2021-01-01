Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 6 Z: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 6 Z

Display
69
Performance
60
Battery
78
Camera
57
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date August 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 6 Z
69

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Max. Brightness
445 nits
62

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
60

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 6 Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
331213
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 6 Z
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 6 Z may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

