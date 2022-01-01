Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 7: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 7

Oppo Reno 7
Display
85
Performance
46
Battery
80
Camera
62
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 7
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
801 nits
60

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
46

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
286048
CPU 84471
GPU 49886
Memory 73558
UX 76011
Total score 286048
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 7
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

Promotion
