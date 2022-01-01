Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 7 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 7 5G

Display
85
Performance
59
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
72
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 7 5G
85

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
793 nits
65

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.81 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
59

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 7 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2137
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
438310
CPU 120523
GPU 123262
Memory 92818
UX 105482
Total score 438310
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 7 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 7 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

