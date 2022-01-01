Oppo Reno 7 5G Display 85 Performance 59 Battery 80 Camera 61 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 7 5G

85 Display Type OLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 793 nits

65 Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.81 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

59 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 7 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 728 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2137 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 438310 CPU 120523 GPU 123262 Memory 92818 UX 105482 Total score 438310 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 7 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66 5G support Yes

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 7 5G may differ by country or region