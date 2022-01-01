Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G Display 73 Performance 56 Battery 80 Camera 57 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

73 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 434 nits

60 Design and build Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

56 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 703 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2001 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 380413 CPU 118881 GPU 101058 Memory 63280 UX 97041 Total score 380413 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 7 Z 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network UMTS 1/2/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/28A/34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

