Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
Display
73
Performance
56
Battery
80
Camera
57
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
73
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
434 nits
60
Design and build
|Height
|159.85 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|73.17 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
56
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2001
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
380413
|CPU
|118881
|GPU
|101058
|Memory
|63280
|UX
|97041
|Total score
|380413
Sources: 3DMark [3]
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (31% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|UMTS 1/2/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/7/8/28A/34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
57
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 7 Z 5G may differ by country or region