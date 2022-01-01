Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 8 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 8 Lite

Oppo Reno 8 Lite
Display
72
Performance
63
Battery
80
Camera
54
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite
72

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
503 nits
55

Design and build

Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
63

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2028
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 8 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Reno 5 5G vs Reno 8 Lite
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Lite
3. Oppo A74 5G vs Reno 8 Lite
4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Oppo Reno 8 Lite
5. Oppo Reno 8 vs Reno 8 Lite

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish