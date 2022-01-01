Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus
Display
90
Performance
84
Battery
80
Camera
61
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
957 nits
81

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.3%
84

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3798
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 8 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

