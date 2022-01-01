Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus Display 90 Performance 84 Battery 80 Camera 61 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 957 nits

81 Design and build Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%

84 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 923 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3798

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 8 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8 Pro Plus may differ by country or region