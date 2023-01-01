Oppo Reno 8T 5G
- Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 4800 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 171 grams (6.03 oz)
Review
Display
86
Performance
43
Battery
78
Camera
57
Connectivity
75
NanoReview score
66
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8T 5G
86
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
58
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
43
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
416837
|CPU
|125185
|GPU
|102231
|Memory
|76579
|UX
|113706
|Total score
|416837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1211
|Stability
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1211
PCMark 3.0
9835
|Web score
|9450
|Video editing
|3905
|Photo editing
|17564
|Data manipulation
|8950
|Writing score
|15424
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
78
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8T 5G may differ by country or region