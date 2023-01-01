Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 8T 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4800 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 171 grams (6.03 oz)

Review

Display
86
Performance
43
Battery
78
Camera
57
Connectivity
75
NanoReview score
66

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8T 5G
86

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
58

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 g (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
43

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 8T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
416837
CPU 125185
GPU 102231
Memory 76579
UX 113706
Total score 416837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1211
Stability 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS
Graphics score 1211
PCMark 3.0
9835
Web score 9450
Video editing 3905
Photo editing 17564
Data manipulation 8950
Writing score 15424
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 8T 5G
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8T 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

