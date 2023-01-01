Oppo Reno 8T 5G Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412

6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 4800 mAh

4800 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 171 grams (6.03 oz)

Review Display 86 Performance 43 Battery 78 Camera 57 Connectivity 75 NanoReview score 66

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 8T 5G

86 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

58 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

43 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 8T 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 685 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1989 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 416837 CPU 125185 GPU 102231 Memory 76579 UX 113706 Total score 416837 3DMark Wild Life Performance 1211 Stability 99% Graphics test 7 FPS Graphics score 1211 PCMark 3.0 9835 Web score 9450 Video editing 3905 Photo editing 17564 Data manipulation 8950 Writing score 15424 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 8T 5G Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 8T 5G may differ by country or region