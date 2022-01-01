Oppo Reno 9
Display
88
Performance
55
Battery
75
Camera
53
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
88
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
68
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%
55
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
515286
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 11 min)
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
50
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 9 may differ by country or region