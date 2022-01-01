Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 9: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 9

Oppo Reno 9
Display
88
Performance
55
Battery
75
Camera
53
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 9
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
68

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%
55

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2862
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
515286
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 11 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 9
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

0 of 5 points (0 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Reno 9 or Vivo V23 5G
2. Oppo Reno 9 or Oppo Reno 8 Pro
3. Oppo Reno 9 or Oppo Reno 8
4. Oppo Reno 9 or Vivo V25

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish