Oppo Reno 9 Display 88 Performance 55 Battery 75 Camera 53 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 9

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

68 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No Colors Black, Gold, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%

55 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 795 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2862 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 515286

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (33% in 11 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 9 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 9 may differ by country or region