Oppo Reno 9 Pro

Oppo Reno 9 Pro
Display
88
Performance
74
Battery
77
Camera
59
NanoReview score
74
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 9 Pro
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
90

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Colors Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%
74

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3822
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
817789
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 11 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 9 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

