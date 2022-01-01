Oppo Reno 9 Pro Display 88 Performance 74 Battery 77 Camera 59 NanoReview score 74 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 9 Pro

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

90 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Colors Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%

74 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock 912 MHz Memory RAM size 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 920 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3822 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 817789 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 75th place

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (35% in 11 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 9 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 9 Pro may differ by country or region