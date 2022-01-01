Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus Display 88 Performance 86 Battery 82 Camera 71 NanoReview score 80 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

81 Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%

86 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1113 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3811 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1098094 CPU 257844 GPU 470619 Memory 188289 UX 178207 Total score 1098094 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores - 13th place

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh Charge power 80 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 9 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 9 Pro Plus may differ by country or region