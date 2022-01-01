Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
Display
88
Performance
86
Battery
82
Camera
71
NanoReview score
80
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
81

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
86

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3811
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1098094
CPU 257844
GPU 470619
Memory 188289
UX 178207
Total score 1098094
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 9 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 9 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

