Oppo Reno Ace
Display
80
Performance
84
Battery
80
Camera
72
NanoReview score
77
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 512 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno Ace
80
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
714 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
84
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3677
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2709
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
464753
AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 63rd place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.0
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:02 hr
Talk (3G)
30:23 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life - 50th place
72
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
|5G support
|No
91
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 512 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno Ace may differ by country or region