Oppo Reno Ace Display 80 Performance 84 Battery 80 Camera 72 NanoReview score 77 Category Mid-range Announced October 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 512 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno Ace

80 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 714 nits

59 Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

84 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno Ace in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3677 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11215 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 627 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2709 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 395532 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 464753 AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 63rd place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7.0

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 21:02 hr Talk (3G) 30:23 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 50th place

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno Ace Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

91 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 512 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno Ace may differ by country or region