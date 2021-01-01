Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno Ace: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno Ace

Oppo Reno Ace
Display
80
Performance
84
Battery
80
Camera
72
NanoReview score
77
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 512 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno Ace
80

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
714 nits
59

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
84

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3677
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2709
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
464753
AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 63rd place
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.0
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:02 hr
Talk (3G)
30:23 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno Ace
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
91

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 512 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno Ace may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (9 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei P30 Pro or Oppo Reno Ace
2. OnePlus 7T or Oppo Reno Ace
3. Oppo A9 (2020) or Oppo Reno Ace
4. Oppo Reno 2 or Oppo Reno Ace
5. Oppo Reno 10x zoom or Oppo Reno Ace
6. Oppo Realme X2 Pro or Oppo Reno Ace
7. Oppo Reno 3 or Oppo Reno Ace
8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Oppo Reno Ace
9. Huawei P40 Pro or Oppo Reno Ace

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish