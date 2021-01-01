Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno Z: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno Z

Oppo Reno Z
Display
69
Performance
48
Battery
74
Camera
64
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno Z
69

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
494 nits
55

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
48

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P90
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 970 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
209384
AnTuTu Android Rating - 220th place
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3950 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno Z
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno Z may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (30 votes)

Competitors

1. Reno Z or Galaxy A50
2. Reno Z or Galaxy A70
3. Reno Z or Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Reno Z or iPhone 11
5. Reno Z or OnePlus 7T
6. Reno Z or Realme XT
7. Reno Z or A9 (2020)
8. Reno Z or Nova 5T
9. Reno Z or Reno 2
10. Reno Z or Galaxy A51
11. Reno Z or Galaxy A71

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish