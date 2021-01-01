Oppo Reno Z Display 69 Performance 48 Battery 74 Camera 64 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date July 2019 Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno Z

69 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 494 nits

55 Design and build Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

48 Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno Z in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio P90 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock 970 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 410 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1547 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 209384 AnTuTu Android Rating - 220th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 3950 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno Z Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date July 2019 Launch price ~ 325 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno Z may differ by country or region