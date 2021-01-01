Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
Display
59
Performance
15
Battery
51
Camera
43
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced July 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
59

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.5%
Max. Brightness
428 nits
48

Design and build

Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
74.5%
15

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
645
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44441
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
51576
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Android Go
OS size 5.4 GB
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
43

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A01 Core
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800
3G network HSDPA B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800)
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced July 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A01 Core may differ by country or region

