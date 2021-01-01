Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Display 59 Performance 15 Battery 51 Camera 43 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 75 USD

59 Display Type PLS TFT Size 5.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 311 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 74.5% Max. Brightness 428 nits

48 Design and build Height 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) Width 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 74.5%

15 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6739 Max. clock 1500 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 645 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1787 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 44441 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 51576

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Android Go OS size 5.4 GB

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

43 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A01 Core Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800 3G network HSDPA B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800) 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 75 USD SAR (head) 0.64 W/kg SAR (body) 1.18 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

