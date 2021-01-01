Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
Display
54
Performance
35
Battery
83
Camera
54
NanoReview score
57
Category Budget
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho
54

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%
Max. Brightness
454 nits
45

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
35

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1035
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
OS size 12.9 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A12 Nacho
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A12 Nacho may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A11 and A12 Nacho
2. Samsung Galaxy A12 and A12 Nacho

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish