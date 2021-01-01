Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
Display
50
Performance
22
Battery
51
Camera
41
NanoReview score
42
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 62 USD
50
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|68.92%
40
Design and build
|Height
|141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
68.92%
22
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
714
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3700
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
47538
42
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|Android Go
51
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
41
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 2300
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
|Box*
|-
Some specifications of the Galaxy A2 Core may differ by country or region