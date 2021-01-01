Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A2 Core: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
Display
50
Performance
22
Battery
51
Camera
41
NanoReview score
42
Category Budget
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 62 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
50

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 68.92%
40

Design and build

Height 141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
68.92%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A2 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
714
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3700
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
47538
42

Software

Operating system Android 8.0
ROM Android Go
51

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:15 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A2 Core
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 2300
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 62 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A2 Core may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (56 votes)

