Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Display 50 Performance 22 Battery 51 Camera 41 NanoReview score 42 Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 62 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

50 Display Type TFT LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 540 x 960 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 220 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 68.92%

40 Design and build Height 141.6 mm (5.57 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 68.92%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A2 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 714 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3700 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 47538

42 Software Operating system Android 8.0 ROM Android Go

51 Battery Specifications Capacity 2600 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:15 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A2 Core Main camera Matrix 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 2300

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 62 USD SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A2 Core may differ by country or region