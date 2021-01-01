Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G
Display
73
Performance
41
Battery
85
Camera
58
NanoReview score
65
Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G
73

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%
Max. Brightness
378 nits
52

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.3%
41

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1726
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
240835
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1
OS size 18 GB
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A22s 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A22s 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

