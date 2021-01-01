Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Display 73 Performance 41 Battery 85 Camera 58 NanoReview score 65 Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 213 USD

73 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% Max. Brightness 378 nits

52 Design and build Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

41 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 551 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1726 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 240835

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 OS size 18 GB

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A22s 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 213 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A22s 5G may differ by country or region