Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
Display
51
Performance
17
Battery
48
Camera
40
NanoReview score
38
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2015
Release date December 2015
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
51

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 4.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 312 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 69.4%
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
43

Design and build

Height 134.5 mm (5.3 inches)
Width 65.2 mm (2.57 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 132 gramm (4.66 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
69.4%
17

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7578
Max. clock 1500 MHz
GPU clock 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
600
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1865
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
34744
34

Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM TouchWiz
OS size 5.3 GB
48

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2300 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:35 hr
40

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A3 (2016)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2015
Release date December 2015
Launch price ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.621 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.524 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A3 (2016) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (394 votes)

