Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2015
Release date December 2015
Launch price ~ 212 USD

51 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 4.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 312 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 69.4% Display tests PWM 240 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 478 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

43 Design and build Height 134.5 mm (5.3 inches) Width 65.2 mm (2.57 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 132 gramm (4.66 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 69.4%

17 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7578 Max. clock 1500 MHz GPU clock 600 MHz Memory RAM size 1.5 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 800 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 600 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1865 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 34744

34 Software Operating system Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) ROM TouchWiz OS size 5.3 GB

48 Battery Specifications Capacity 2300 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:35 hr

40 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A3 (2016) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2015 Release date December 2015 Launch price ~ 212 USD SAR (head) 0.621 W/kg SAR (body) 0.524 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

