Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) Display 52 Performance 22 Battery 59 Camera 41 NanoReview score 45

52 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 4.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 312 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 68.16% Display tests PWM 250 Hz Response time 7.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 513 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

59 Design and build Height 135.4 mm (5.33 inches) Width 66.2 mm (2.61 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 68.16%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 675 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3264 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 45666

42 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM Experience UI OS size 6.2 GB

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 2350 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:35 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:35 hr Talk (3G) 18:54 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 109th place

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A3 (2017) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2017 Release date January 2017 Launch price ~ 312 USD SAR (head) 0.349 W/kg SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A3 (2017) may differ by country or region