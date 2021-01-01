Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)
Display
52
Performance
22
Battery
59
Camera
41
NanoReview score
45
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2017
Release date January 2017
Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)
52

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 4.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 312 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 68.16%
Display tests
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
59

Design and build

Height 135.4 mm (5.33 inches)
Width 66.2 mm (2.61 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
68.16%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
675
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3264
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
45666
42

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Experience UI
OS size 6.2 GB
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2350 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:35 hr
Talk (3G)
18:54 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A3 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2017
Release date January 2017
Launch price ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.349 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A3 (2017) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (336 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) or Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) or Galaxy A30s
3. Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) or Galaxy A11
4. Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) or Galaxy A31

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish