Samsung Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy A5
Display
49
Performance
14
Battery
50
Camera
37
NanoReview score
37
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2014
Release date December 2014
Launch price ~ 300 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A5
49

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 71%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
39

Design and build

Height 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
Weight 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
71%
14

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1200 MHz
GPU clock 400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
476
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1472
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
20977
34

Software

Operating system Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM TouchWiz
50

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
18:02 hr
37

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A5
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
49

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900
5G support No
58

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
66 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.403 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A5 may differ by country or region

