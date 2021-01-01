Samsung Galaxy A5
Display
49
Performance
14
Battery
50
Camera
37
NanoReview score
37
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A5
49
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
39
Design and build
|Height
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|Weight
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
71%
14
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
476
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1472
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
20977
34
Software
|Operating system
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
50
Battery
|Capacity
|2300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
18:02 hr
37
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
49
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900
|5G support
|No
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
66 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2014
|Release date
|December 2014
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.403 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
