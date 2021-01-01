Samsung Galaxy A5 Display 49 Performance 14 Battery 50 Camera 37 NanoReview score 37 Category Mid-range Announced October 2014 Release date December 2014 Launch price ~ 300 USD

49 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5 inches Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 71% Display tests PWM Not detected Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 398 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

39 Design and build Height 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) Thickness 6.7 mm (0.26 inches) Weight 123 gramm (4.34 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 71%

14 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Max. clock 1200 MHz GPU clock 400 MHz Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 533 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 476 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1472 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 20977

34 Software Operating system Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) ROM TouchWiz

50 Battery Specifications Capacity 2300 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:36 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:18 hr Talk (3G) 18:02 hr

37 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A5 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.136 micron

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1440 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 66 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2014 Release date December 2014 Launch price ~ 300 USD SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) 0.403 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

