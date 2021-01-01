Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) Display 60 Performance 20 Battery 64 Camera 45 NanoReview score 44 Category Mid-range Announced December 2015 Release date January 2016 Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)

60 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 72.74% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 611 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

45 Design and build Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 72.74%

20 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Max. clock 1600 MHz GPU clock 600 MHz Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 626 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3092 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 33452

34 Software Operating system Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) ROM TouchWiz OS size 5.2 GB

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 2900 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:52 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:21 hr Talk (3G) 20:40 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A5 (2016) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2576 x 1932 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 66 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2015 Release date January 2016 Launch price ~ 312 USD SAR (head) 0.286 W/kg SAR (body) 0.475 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A5 (2016) may differ by country or region