Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
Display
60
Performance
20
Battery
64
Camera
45
NanoReview score
44
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2015
|Release date
|January 2016
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
60
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.74%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
45
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
72.74%
20
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
626
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3092
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
33452
34
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|5.2 GB
64
Battery
|Capacity
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:21 hr
Talk (3G)
20:40 hr
45
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
66 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2015
|Release date
|January 2016
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.286 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.475 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A5 (2016) may differ by country or region