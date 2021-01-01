Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Display
60
Performance
24
Battery
67
Camera
48
NanoReview score
49
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|Release date
|March 2017
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
60
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.69%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62
Design and build
|Height
|146.1 mm (5.75 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
71.69%
24
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
|Max. clock
|1900 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP3
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~71 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1033 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
765
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3883
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
61652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
105903
42
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|Samsung Experience
|OS size
|11.6 GB
67
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
21:39 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life - 114th place
48
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|36 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|Release date
|March 2017
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.522 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A5 (2017) may differ by country or region