Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Display 60 Performance 24 Battery 67 Camera 48 NanoReview score 49 Category Mid-range Announced January 2017 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

60 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 71.69% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests PWM 250 Hz Response time 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 556 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 146.1 mm (5.75 inches) Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 71.69%

24 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880 Max. clock 1900 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP3 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~71 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1033 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 765 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3883 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 61652 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 105903

42 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM Samsung Experience OS size 11.6 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:31 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:12 hr Talk (3G) 21:39 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 114th place

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A5 (2017) Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 36 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500 5G support No

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2017 Release date March 2017 Launch price ~ 350 USD SAR (head) 0.522 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A5 (2017) may differ by country or region