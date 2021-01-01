Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A50s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s
Display
67
Performance
41
Battery
77
Camera
60
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A50s
67

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.42%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
450 nits
52

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.42%
41

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A50s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1798
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
144663
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178612
AnTuTu Ranking - 268th place
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A50s
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A50s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (179 votes)

