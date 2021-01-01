Samsung Galaxy A50s Display 67 Performance 41 Battery 77 Camera 60 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 300 USD

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.42% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 450 nits

52 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.42%

41 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A50s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1798 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5432 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1280 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 144663 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 178612 AnTuTu Ranking - 268th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A50s Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 300 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

