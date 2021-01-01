Samsung Galaxy A6 Display 56 Performance 22 Battery 57 Camera 47 NanoReview score 46 Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 287 USD

56 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 294 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 75.24% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests PWM 238 Hz Response time 3.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 479 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 75.24%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 734 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3753 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 62689 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 81652

59 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 9.2 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 6 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:33 hr Talk (3G) 20:28 hr

Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP - Aperture: f/1.7 - Focal length: 26 mm - Pixel size: 1.12 micron - Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS) - Phase autofocus

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band - Wi-Fi Direct - Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging - USB-Storage mode - OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

81 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 287 USD SAR (head) 0.487 W/kg SAR (body) 1.386 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor - Gyroscope - Accelerometer - Ambient light sensor - Compass - Fingerprint

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

