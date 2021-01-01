Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A6: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A6


Display
56
Performance
22
Battery
57
Camera
47
NanoReview score
46
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A6
56

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.24%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.24%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
734
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3753
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
62689
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81652
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 9.2 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 6 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:33 hr
Talk (3G)
20:28 hr
47

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A6
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
81

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other





SAR (head) 0.487 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.386 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (449 votes)

