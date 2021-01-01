Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Display
63
Performance
22
Battery
69
Camera
51
NanoReview score
49
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
63

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.3%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3779
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56979
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
84872
51

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI
OS size 9 GB
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
34:18 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A6 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A6 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (346 votes)

