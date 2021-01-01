Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Display 63 Performance 22 Battery 69 Camera 51 NanoReview score 49 Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

63 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 75.3% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 75.3%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 779 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3779 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 56979 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 84872

51 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI OS size 9 GB

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:13 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:21 hr Talk (3G) 34:18 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 67th place

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A6 Plus Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5664 x 4248 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 337 USD SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A6 Plus may differ by country or region