Samsung Galaxy A60

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A60
Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.22%
Max. Brightness
652 nits
Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.22%
Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612
GPU clock 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2264
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5775
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
920
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
170917
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
214973
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3410 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:47 hr
Talk (3G)
25:29 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A60
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
68.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A60 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (115 votes)

