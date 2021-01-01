Samsung Galaxy A60 Display 68 Performance 43 Battery 66 Camera 61 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 312 USD

68 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.22% Max. Brightness 652 nits

51 Design and build Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.22%

43 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 GPU clock 700-750 MHz FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2264 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5775 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 451 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 920 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 170917 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 214973 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 216th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3410 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:31 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:47 hr Talk (3G) 25:29 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A60 Main camera Matrix 32 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 68.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 312 USD SAR (head) 0.27 W/kg SAR (body) 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

