Samsung Galaxy A60
Display
68
Performance
43
Battery
66
Camera
61
NanoReview score
60
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A60
68
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.22%
Max. Brightness
652 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.22%
43
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2264
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5775
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
920
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
170917
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
214973
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 216th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
66
Battery
|Capacity
|3410 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:47 hr
Talk (3G)
25:29 hr
61
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
65
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
68.7 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A60 may differ by country or region