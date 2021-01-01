Samsung Galaxy A6s Display 61 Performance 39 Battery 58 Camera 51 NanoReview score 53 Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A6s

61 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 77.95%

51 Design and build Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 77.95%

39 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A6s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1610 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5788 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 327 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1432 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 114833 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 159353

42 Software Operating system Android 8.0 ROM Experience UI

58 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:05 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A6s Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 1.25 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

66 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 9 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 312 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A6s may differ by country or region