Samsung Galaxy A6s
Display
61
Performance
39
Battery
58
Camera
51
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
61
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.95%
51
Design and build
|Height
|152.3 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.95%
39
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
114833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
159353
42
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|Experience UI
58
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
51
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A6s may differ by country or region