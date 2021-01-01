Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A6s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A6s

Samsung Galaxy A6s
Display
61
Performance
39
Battery
58
Camera
51
NanoReview score
53
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A6s
61

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.95%
51

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.95%
39

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A6s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
114833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
159353
42

Software

Operating system Android 8.0
ROM Experience UI
58

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:05 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A6s
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 1.25 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 9
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 312 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A6s may differ by country or region

