Display
57
Performance
22
Battery
69
Camera
45
NanoReview score
44
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2015
Release date January 2016
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
57

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 74.52%
Max. Brightness
533 nits
46

Design and build

Height 151.5 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
74.52%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 1600 MHz
GPU clock 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 7
35669
18

Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1
ROM TouchWiz
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:08 hr
Talk (3G)
26:01 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A7 (2016)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2015
Release date January 2016
Launch price ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.414 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.547 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2016) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (196 votes)

