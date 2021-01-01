Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) Display 57 Performance 22 Battery 69 Camera 45 NanoReview score 44 Category Mid-range Announced December 2015 Release date January 2016 Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)

57 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 74.52% Max. Brightness 533 nits

46 Design and build Height 151.5 mm (5.96 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 74.52%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Max. clock 1600 MHz GPU clock 600 MHz Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 7 35669

18 Software Operating system Android 5.1.1 ROM TouchWiz

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:55 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:08 hr Talk (3G) 26:01 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A7 (2016) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2015 Release date January 2016 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.414 W/kg SAR (body) 0.547 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2016) may differ by country or region