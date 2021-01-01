Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Display 57 Performance 22 Battery 76 Camera 48 NanoReview score 49 Category Mid-range Announced January 2017 Release date January 2017 Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

57 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 386 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 533 nits

62 Design and build Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 73.85%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880 Max. clock 1900 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-T830 MP3 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~71 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1033 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 723 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3439 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 61352 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 93533

42 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM Experience UI

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 3600 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:47 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:11 hr Talk (3G) 28:33 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 48th place

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A7 (2017) Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2017 Release date January 2017 Launch price ~ 437 USD SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2017) may differ by country or region