Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Display
57
Performance
22
Battery
76
Camera
48
NanoReview score
49
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2017
Release date January 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
57

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 73.85%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
533 nits
62

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.85%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
Max. clock 1900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP3
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~71 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1033 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
723
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3439
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
61352
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93533
42

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Experience UI
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
28:33 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A7 (2017)
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2017
Release date January 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2017) may differ by country or region

