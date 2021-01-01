Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Display
68
Performance
33
Battery
63
Camera
57
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
68

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 74.69%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
74.69%
33

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1575
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
122784
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140245
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 14 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:18 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A7 (2018)
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
80

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2018) may differ by country or region

