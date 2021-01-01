Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Display 68 Performance 33 Battery 63 Camera 57 NanoReview score 56 Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

68 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 74.69% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% PWM 240 Hz Response time 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 596 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 74.69%

33 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1575 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4442 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 122784 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 140245

59 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 14 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:58 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:05 hr Talk (3G) 25:18 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A7 (2018) Main camera Matrix 24 megapixels Image resolution 5288 x 3968 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5664 x 4248 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.78" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

66 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

80 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 337 USD SAR (head) 0.335 W/kg SAR (body) 1.425 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2018) may differ by country or region