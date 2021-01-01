Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Display
68
Performance
33
Battery
63
Camera
57
NanoReview score
56
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
68
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.69%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
596 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
74.69%
33
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1575
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
122784
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140245
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|14 GB
63
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:18 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
80
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.335 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.425 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A7 (2018) may differ by country or region