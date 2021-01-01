Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2017
Release date January 2018
Launch price ~ 475 USD

60 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 75.5% Max. Brightness 398 nits

66 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 75.5%

34 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 770 MHz FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1333 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1431 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4405 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 84382

51 Software Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 11 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2017 Release date January 2018 Launch price ~ 475 USD SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

