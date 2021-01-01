Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2017
Release date January 2018
Launch price ~ 475 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 75.5%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.5%
Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz
FLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1431
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4405
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84382
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 11
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (158 votes)

