Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
Display
60
Performance
34
Battery
68
Camera
46
NanoReview score
54
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|Release date
|January 2018
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
60
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.5%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
66
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75.5%
34
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1431
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4405
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84382
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI
68
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
46
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|11
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2017
|Release date
|January 2018
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.32 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) may differ by country or region