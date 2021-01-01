Samsung Galaxy A80
Display
69
Performance
55
Battery
71
Camera
69
NanoReview score
66
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A80
69
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.03%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.03%
55
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2425
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6778
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1655
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
209627
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
243484
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 201st place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|22 GB
71
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
24:44 hr
69
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- Aperture: f/1.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
73
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A80 may differ by country or region