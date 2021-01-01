Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A80: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A80
Display
69
Performance
55
Battery
71
Camera
69
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A80
69

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.03%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.03%
55

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2425
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6778
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1655
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
209627
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
243484
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 22 GB
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
24:44 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A80
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
73

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A80 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (493 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy S10 or Galaxy A80
2. Galaxy A70 or Galaxy A80
3. Honor 20 or Galaxy A80
4. Mi 9T Pro or Galaxy A80
5. Mi 9T or Galaxy A80
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Galaxy A80
7. iPhone 11 or Galaxy A80
8. Galaxy A90 or Galaxy A80
9. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A80
10. Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A80
11. Galaxy S20 or Galaxy A80
12. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Galaxy A80

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish