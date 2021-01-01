Samsung Galaxy A80 Display 69 Performance 55 Battery 71 Camera 69 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 625 USD

69 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86.03% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% PWM 240 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 607 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.03%

55 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A80 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2425 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6778 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 555 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1655 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 209627 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 243484 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 201st place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 22 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:43 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:44 hr Talk (3G) 24:44 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A80 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - Aperture: f/1.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

73 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 625 USD SAR (head) 0.22 W/kg SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

