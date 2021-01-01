Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A8s: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Display
62
Performance
44
Battery
71
Camera
65
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2018
Release date January 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A8s
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.02%
78

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.02%
44

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A8s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1879
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1462
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
166908
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
190044
AnTuTu Android Rating - 246th place
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM One UI
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A8s
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2018
Release date January 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.168 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A8s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (95 votes)

