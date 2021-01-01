Samsung Galaxy A8s
Display
62
Performance
44
Battery
71
Camera
65
NanoReview score
62
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|January 2019
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A8s
62
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.02%
78
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.02%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1879
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1462
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
166908
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
190044
AnTuTu Android Rating - 246th place
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI
71
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:53 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
52
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|January 2019
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.168 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A8s may differ by country or region