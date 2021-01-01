Samsung Galaxy A8s Display 62 Performance 44 Battery 71 Camera 65 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced December 2018 Release date January 2019 Launch price ~ 362 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A8s

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.02%

78 Design and build Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.02%

44 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A8s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1879 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5886 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 391 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1462 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 166908 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 190044 AnTuTu Android Rating - 246th place

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM One UI

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:53 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A8s Main camera Matrix 24 megapixels Image resolution 5288 x 3968 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (24 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2018 Release date January 2019 Launch price ~ 362 USD SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg SAR (body) 1.168 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A8s may differ by country or region