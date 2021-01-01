Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018): specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.1%
Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1603
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
147873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
172385
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI
OS size 19 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:20 hr
Talk (3G)
21:52 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A9 (2018)
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
90
Video quality
77
Generic camera score
86
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 9
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.8 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.587 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A9 (2018) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (390 votes)

