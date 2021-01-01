Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Display 67 Performance 41 Battery 68 Camera 69 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 500 USD

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% PWM 250 Hz Response time 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

55 Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 80.1%

41 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1603 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5673 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 147873 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 172385 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List - 286th place

51 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM One UI OS size 19 GB

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 3800 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:51 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:20 hr Talk (3G) 21:52 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A9 (2018) Main camera Matrix 24 megapixels Image resolution 5288 x 3968 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5664 x 4248 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 90 Video quality 77 Generic camera score 86

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 9 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

81 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 86.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 500 USD SAR (head) 0.351 W/kg SAR (body) 1.587 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

