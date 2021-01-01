Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Display
67
Performance
41
Battery
68
Camera
69
NanoReview score
61
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
67
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
80.1%
41
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1603
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
147873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
172385
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List - 286th place
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI
|OS size
|19 GB
68
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:20 hr
Talk (3G)
21:52 hr
69
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (24 MP + 8 MP + 10 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.9" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
90
Video quality
77
Generic camera score
86
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.351 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.587 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A9 (2018) may differ by country or region