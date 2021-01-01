Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Display 55 Performance 45 Battery 80 Camera 46 NanoReview score 52 Category Mid-range Announced March 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 425 USD

55 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 367 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Screen-to-body ratio 76.11%

45 Design and build Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches) Width 80.9 mm (3.19 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 76.11%

45 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A72 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 510 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~153 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1767 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 34689 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 73461

42 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) ROM Experience UI 9

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A9 Pro Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2016 Release date September 2016 Launch price ~ 425 USD SAR (head) 0.834 W/kg SAR (body) 0.613 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A9 Pro may differ by country or region