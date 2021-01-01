Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Display
55
Performance
45
Battery
80
Camera
46
NanoReview score
52
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2016
Release date September 2016
Launch price ~ 425 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
55

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 367 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 76.11%
45

Design and build

Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 80.9 mm (3.19 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
76.11%
45

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 510
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~153 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1767
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
34689
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
73461
42

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Experience UI 9
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A9 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.834 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.613 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A9 Pro may differ by country or region

