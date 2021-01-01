Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A90: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A90

Samsung Galaxy A90
Display
71
Performance
82
Battery
87
Camera
67
NanoReview score
74
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A90
71

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 117.1%
PWM 223 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
577 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.1%
82

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3577
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10829
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2666
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
383929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
423937
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM One UI
OS size 13 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A90
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20)
5G support Yes
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A90 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (309 votes)

