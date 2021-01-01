Samsung Galaxy A90 Display 71 Performance 82 Battery 87 Camera 67 NanoReview score 74 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 687 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A90

71 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 117.1% PWM 223 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 577 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%

82 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A90 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3577 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10829 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 737 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2666 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 383929 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 423937 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 85th place

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM One UI OS size 13 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A90 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 5G support Yes

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 687 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A90 may differ by country or region