Samsung Galaxy A90
Display
71
Performance
82
Battery
87
Camera
67
NanoReview score
74
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A90
71
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|117.1%
|PWM
|223 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
577 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.1%
82
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3577
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10829
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2666
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
383929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
423937
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking - 85th place
51
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI
|OS size
|13 GB
87
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
67
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20)
|5G support
|Yes
71
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A90 may differ by country or region