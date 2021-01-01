Samsung Galaxy C8
Display
60
Performance
20
Battery
54
Camera
49
NanoReview score
44
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2017
|Release date
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 219 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy C8
60
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.49%
46
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.49%
20
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6757
|Max. clock
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP2
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
789
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
6719
35
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1
|ROM
|Samsung Experience 8
54
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
49
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2017
|Release date
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 219 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.719 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy C8 may differ by country or region