Samsung Galaxy C8 Display 60 Performance 20 Battery 54 Camera 49 Announced September 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 219 USD

60 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 73.49%

46 Design and build Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 73.49%

20 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy C8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek MT6757 Max. clock 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-T880 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 789 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3321 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 6719

35 Software Operating system Android 7.1 ROM Samsung Experience 8

54 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy C8 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/1.9 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 219 USD SAR (head) 0.719 W/kg SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

