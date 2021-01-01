Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy C8: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy C8

Display
60
Performance
20
Battery
54
Camera
49
NanoReview score
44
Category Budget
Announced September 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 219 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy C8
60

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.49%
46

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
73.49%
20

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy C8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6757
Max. clock 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
789
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
6719
35

Software

Operating system Android 7.1
ROM Samsung Experience 8
54

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy C8
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.719 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy C8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (9 votes)

